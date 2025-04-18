Punjab Police Crackdown: Heroin, Grenade, and Arms Seized in Narco-Terror Probe

The Punjab Police have made a significant stride in their ongoing investigation into a narco-terror case connected to a USA-based gangster. Officials announced that a hand grenade, heroin, and arms were recovered, marking a crucial development in the probe.

The recovery, as detailed by Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, stemmed from the disclosure by Baljinder Singh, one of two suspects arrested under the Arms Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. This follows an earlier seizure of a pistol and heroin linked to co-accused Palwinder Singh, who was involved in a confrontation with the police.

This operation highlights the connection between the accused and the gangster Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passian. Passian, detained in the US and wanted for organizing multiple terror attacks in Punjab, adds a critical international dimension to the investigation.

