Left Menu

Punjab Police Crackdown: Heroin, Grenade, and Arms Seized in Narco-Terror Probe

Punjab Police have made significant seizures, including heroin, a hand grenade, and arms, during an investigation linked to a USA-based gangster. This operation follows arrests related to a narco-terror case, revealing plans for targeted attacks in Punjab. The case is closely tied to Happy Passian, a wanted gangster-turned-terrorist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-04-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 18:02 IST
Punjab Police Crackdown: Heroin, Grenade, and Arms Seized in Narco-Terror Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police have made a significant stride in their ongoing investigation into a narco-terror case connected to a USA-based gangster. Officials announced that a hand grenade, heroin, and arms were recovered, marking a crucial development in the probe.

The recovery, as detailed by Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, stemmed from the disclosure by Baljinder Singh, one of two suspects arrested under the Arms Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. This follows an earlier seizure of a pistol and heroin linked to co-accused Palwinder Singh, who was involved in a confrontation with the police.

This operation highlights the connection between the accused and the gangster Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passian. Passian, detained in the US and wanted for organizing multiple terror attacks in Punjab, adds a critical international dimension to the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025