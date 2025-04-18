Delhi's Bold Blueprint: Combating Pollution with Innovation

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa unveiled a comprehensive strategy on Friday to address the capital's rising pollution levels.

The plan includes deploying 1,000 GPS-enabled water tankers and installing anti-smog guns on high-rise buildings, alongside LED screens at city borders to curb old vehicle entry.

This robust framework, which extends to 13 hotspots, aims to significantly reduce PM2.5 levels by enhancing dust suppression and enforcing stricter vehicle monitoring. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is overseeing daily efforts to ensure effective execution across departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)