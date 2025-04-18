Left Menu

Delhi's Bold Blueprint: Combating Pollution with Innovation

Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announces a comprehensive strategy to tackle pollution, including deploying water tankers with sprinklers, anti-smog guns, and CNG sweepers. The plan covers 2025-2026 and focuses on reducing PM2.5 levels. High-tech monitoring and enforcement measures will ensure effective implementation across the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 18:01 IST
Delhi's Bold Blueprint: Combating Pollution with Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa unveiled a comprehensive strategy on Friday to address the capital's rising pollution levels.

The plan includes deploying 1,000 GPS-enabled water tankers and installing anti-smog guns on high-rise buildings, alongside LED screens at city borders to curb old vehicle entry.

This robust framework, which extends to 13 hotspots, aims to significantly reduce PM2.5 levels by enhancing dust suppression and enforcing stricter vehicle monitoring. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is overseeing daily efforts to ensure effective execution across departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025