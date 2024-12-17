Tragic Incident: Girl Brutally Assaulted and Killed by Uncle in Bhojpur

In a tragic event that has shocked the Bhojpur district, a 12-year-old girl was reportedly raped and murdered by her uncle, police stated on Tuesday.

The accused, now in custody, allegedly committed the gruesome act at his residence in Dharahara Hanuman Tola, according to the Superintendent of Police (SP) Raj. The local residents relayed to authorities that the girl was sexually assaulted and then beaten to death.

The victim had gone to her uncle's home to borrow an item when the incident occurred. Discovering her body tied to a cot, the family and neighbors handed over the accused to the police after a brief confrontation. An investigation is underway, with the girl's body sent for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)