UN Commission Urges Protection of Syrian Civilians, Humanitarian Action Amid Escalating Conflict

The UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria has called on all parties involved in the Syrian conflict to protect civilians, treat surrendered fighters humanely, and safeguard evidence of crimes to ensure accountability for the atrocities committed during nearly 14 years of war.

As conflict intensifies in northern Syria and the caretaker Government in Damascus solidifies its control, the Commission emphasized compliance with international human rights and humanitarian law, warning that violations continue to impact vulnerable communities.

Protection of Civilians and Prisoner Releases

Paulo Sérgio Pinheiro, Chair of the Commission, urged all warring parties to abide by their commitments to prevent harm to civilians. “The caretaker Government in Damascus as well as other parties in the Syrian conflict should ensure that their forces are abiding by their stated commitments to prevent violence and protect civilians, in particular the most vulnerable communities,” he said.

The Commission welcomed the release of prisoners from the Syrian government’s detention facilities but acknowledged that thousands remain unaccounted for. Since 2011, the Commission has documented evidence of systematic abuses in these facilities, including torture, extermination, rape, and enforced disappearances, amounting to crimes against humanity and war crimes.

“Relief felt by Syrians when prisoners are freed cannot be overstated,” said Commissioner Lynn Welchman, adding that protecting crime scene evidence such as mass grave sites and prisoner files is vital for future accountability. “For those Syrians who do not find their loved ones among the freed, this evidence may be their best hope to uncover the truth about their missing relatives.”

Welchman stressed that detainee testimonies must also be safeguarded, as survivors play a critical role in exposing the full scale of the atrocities.

Justice and Accountability

The Commission reiterated its call for transparent and fair trials to hold perpetrators accountable. Commissioner Hanny Megally emphasized that justice must reflect the voices of Syrians. “Syrians deserve justice after near 14 years of brutal war, where almost every crime listed in the Rome Statute has been committed. Perpetrators should be brought to justice, especially those most responsible,” he said.

Megally underscored that justice for victims must extend beyond trials, incorporating truth-seeking, reparations, and institutional reforms to address systemic issues and empower survivors.

Escalating Violence and International Involvement

The conflict continues to escalate, particularly in northern and northeastern Syria. Since 27 November, over 1 million people have been displaced as violence erupted between rival factions:

HTS-led coalitions advanced in areas previously controlled by the Syrian government.

The Turkish-backed Syrian National Army seized territories from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The United States conducted airstrikes targeting ISIL positions since 8 December.

Türkiye intensified airstrikes on SDF-linked targets in the northeast.

Additionally, Israeli forces have carried out 500 airstrikes and breached the May 1974 Agreement on Disengagement, marking their furthest incursion into Syria in 50 years. The UN Secretary-General has described these as “extensive violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Humanitarian Crisis and Call for Ceasefire

The Commission renewed its call for an immediate nationwide ceasefire, urging all parties, including States, to halt hostilities. Humanitarian resources are overstretched as agencies struggle to address the needs of the 17 million Syrians requiring aid. The Commission called for urgent support from Member States to meet this escalating crisis and alleviate suffering.

It also urged a review of sanctions regimes to ensure they do not obstruct humanitarian aid delivery. “Sanctions cause disproportionate harm to the poor and most vulnerable,” said Pinheiro. “Now is the time to give Syrians the chance to rebuild their own country.”

A Path Forward

The UN Commission’s statement underscores the urgent need for international cooperation to:

Protect civilians and ensure compliance with humanitarian law.

Safeguard evidence of crimes, including prisoner files and mass grave sites.

Deliver unimpeded humanitarian aid to displaced Syrians.

Hold perpetrators accountable through fair and transparent judicial processes.

The ongoing conflict highlights the need for a comprehensive approach to justice, humanitarian relief, and political reform to support Syrians as they seek peace, accountability, and a path to rebuilding their war-torn country.