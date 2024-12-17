Crisis in Gaza: Airstrikes and Tank Advances Escalate

In a significant escalation, Israeli airstrikes targeted extended families in northern Gaza on Tuesday, causing widespread devastation. The strikes reportedly killed at least 10 people in a Gaza City suburb, with further casualties in Beit Lahiya, where rescuers struggled to reach those trapped under rubble.

The Israeli military has not commented on the strikes, stating its operations aim to prevent militant regrouping, a claim contested by Palestinian sources who view it as an effort to depopulate buffer zones. In the south, tanks advanced towards Rafah, prompting urgent evacuations.

The conflict traces back to an October 7th attack by Hamas that claimed 1,200 lives in Israel. The resulting military campaign has led to massive displacement and over 45,000 deaths in Gaza, intensifying a dire humanitarian crisis amid ongoing hostilities.

