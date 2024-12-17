Left Menu

Crisis in Gaza: Airstrikes and Tank Advances Escalate

Israeli airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip have resulted in significant loss of life, with tanks advancing towards a humanitarian zone. Many families have been forced to flee, as medics report numerous casualties. The ongoing conflict has led to severe humanitarian crises within the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:17 IST
Crisis in Gaza: Airstrikes and Tank Advances Escalate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, Israeli airstrikes targeted extended families in northern Gaza on Tuesday, causing widespread devastation. The strikes reportedly killed at least 10 people in a Gaza City suburb, with further casualties in Beit Lahiya, where rescuers struggled to reach those trapped under rubble.

The Israeli military has not commented on the strikes, stating its operations aim to prevent militant regrouping, a claim contested by Palestinian sources who view it as an effort to depopulate buffer zones. In the south, tanks advanced towards Rafah, prompting urgent evacuations.

The conflict traces back to an October 7th attack by Hamas that claimed 1,200 lives in Israel. The resulting military campaign has led to massive displacement and over 45,000 deaths in Gaza, intensifying a dire humanitarian crisis amid ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024