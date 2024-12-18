Inmate Found Dead at Mangaung Correctional Centre in Apparent Suicide

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has confirmed the death of an inmate at the Mangaung Correctional Centre in the Free State, following an apparent suicide by hanging on 15 December 2024.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the department expressed its regret over the incident and confirmed that the inmate was found deceased in their cell. While the details of the deceased individual have not been disclosed, the department emphasized that the family is being informed and requested that their privacy be respected.

“At this time, personal details of the deceased cannot be disclosed as the family is being notified. We appeal for patience and understanding as we ensure that proper procedures are followed with due respect for the family's privacy,” said the DCS in a statement.

Investigation Underway

The Office of the National Commissioner has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Authorities are working to establish the full details of the event.

“The Office of the National Commissioner has directed that a thorough investigation be undertaken to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident,” the DCS added.

Ongoing Concerns in Correctional Facilities

The tragic incident highlights the ongoing concerns regarding mental health and inmate safety within South Africa’s correctional facilities. Last year, the Mangaung Correctional Centre, one of South Africa's largest private prisons, faced increased scrutiny over incidents of inmate suicides and alleged mistreatment.

The DCS has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the well-being of inmates and providing adequate mental health support, emphasizing that the department remains dedicated to preventing similar incidents in the future.

“We continue to work closely with relevant authorities and stakeholders to improve the safety and mental health services available within correctional facilities across the country,” the statement concluded.

Privacy and Respect for the Family

As the investigation continues, the DCS has again urged the public and media to respect the privacy of the deceased’s family. Authorities are expected to provide updates once more information is available and once the investigation is concluded.