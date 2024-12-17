Uncovering Khongampat's Mortar Mystery
A mortar was found in Khongampat, Imphal East district of Manipur, near a BSF camp. Security forces secured the area and safely defused the bomb. The discovery was made by locals in a field close to Chief Minister N Biren Singh's private residence. An investigation is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Manipur's Imphal East district are investigating the discovery of a mortar in Khongampat on Tuesday. Security forces were quick to cordon off the area and successfully defused the bomb, ensuring public safety.
The mortar was located a few hundred meters from a BSF camp and approximately 1.5 kilometers from the private residence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, heightening concerns about security in the area.
Local residents stumbled upon the device in the fields during the morning hours, prompting a swift response from law enforcement as they work to uncover the origins of the potentially dangerous material.
(With inputs from agencies.)
