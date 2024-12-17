Uncovering Khongampat's Mortar Mystery

Authorities in Manipur's Imphal East district are investigating the discovery of a mortar in Khongampat on Tuesday. Security forces were quick to cordon off the area and successfully defused the bomb, ensuring public safety.

The mortar was located a few hundred meters from a BSF camp and approximately 1.5 kilometers from the private residence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, heightening concerns about security in the area.

Local residents stumbled upon the device in the fields during the morning hours, prompting a swift response from law enforcement as they work to uncover the origins of the potentially dangerous material.

