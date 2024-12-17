Tragic Accident: Security Guard Drowns in Thane Society

A tragic incident unfolded in Thane district's Badlapur town when a 54-year-old security guard accidentally drowned in a housing society's water tank.

The unfortunate mishap occurred as Venkat Saheb Rao attempted to switch off a light late Monday night, leading to his untimely demise, local authorities reported.

The fire brigade was immediately alerted, but despite their rescue efforts, Rao was later declared dead at a nearby hospital. Police have registered a case of accidental death.

