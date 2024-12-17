Tragic Accident: Security Guard Drowns in Thane Society
A 54-year-old security guard accidentally drowned in a water tank at a Badlapur housing society in Thane district. The incident occurred as he tried to switch off a light. Despite rescue efforts, he was declared dead at the hospital. A case of accidental death has been registered.
A tragic incident unfolded in Thane district's Badlapur town when a 54-year-old security guard accidentally drowned in a housing society's water tank.
The unfortunate mishap occurred as Venkat Saheb Rao attempted to switch off a light late Monday night, leading to his untimely demise, local authorities reported.
The fire brigade was immediately alerted, but despite their rescue efforts, Rao was later declared dead at a nearby hospital. Police have registered a case of accidental death.
