Tragic Accident: Security Guard Drowns in Thane Society

A 54-year-old security guard accidentally drowned in a water tank at a Badlapur housing society in Thane district. The incident occurred as he tried to switch off a light. Despite rescue efforts, he was declared dead at the hospital. A case of accidental death has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:24 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Thane district's Badlapur town when a 54-year-old security guard accidentally drowned in a housing society's water tank.

The unfortunate mishap occurred as Venkat Saheb Rao attempted to switch off a light late Monday night, leading to his untimely demise, local authorities reported.

The fire brigade was immediately alerted, but despite their rescue efforts, Rao was later declared dead at a nearby hospital. Police have registered a case of accidental death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

