Marathi Food Dispute Sparks Clashes in Mumbai Housing Society

Tensions flared in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, as MNS workers confronted Gujarati residents over alleged disrespect towards Marathi-speaking families for consuming non-vegetarian food. The altercation, captured in a viral video, prompted police intervention. State Minister Ashish Shelar condemned language-based discrimination, urging respect for Marathi culture and language.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The culturally diverse city of Mumbai saw a clash in a suburban housing society when MNS workers confronted residents over cultural disrespect.

The disagreement erupted due to allegations of language-based bias, particularly focusing on non-vegetarian diets among Marathi families.

Minister Ashish Shelar condemned the incidents, encouraging unity and respect for the Marathi culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

