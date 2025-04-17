Marathi Food Dispute Sparks Clashes in Mumbai Housing Society
Tensions flared in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, as MNS workers confronted Gujarati residents over alleged disrespect towards Marathi-speaking families for consuming non-vegetarian food. The altercation, captured in a viral video, prompted police intervention. State Minister Ashish Shelar condemned language-based discrimination, urging respect for Marathi culture and language.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:57 IST
- Country:
- India
The culturally diverse city of Mumbai saw a clash in a suburban housing society when MNS workers confronted residents over cultural disrespect.
The disagreement erupted due to allegations of language-based bias, particularly focusing on non-vegetarian diets among Marathi families.
Minister Ashish Shelar condemned the incidents, encouraging unity and respect for the Marathi culture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
