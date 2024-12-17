Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Strict Measures Against Unauthorised Constructions

The Supreme Court ruled that unauthorized constructions cannot be legitimized due to administrative delays or investments. The court emphasized accountability, urging strict adherence to urban laws and prompt penalties. Builders must pledge not to transfer buildings without completion certificates, while violations prompt serious legal consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive ruling, the Supreme Court declared that unauthorized constructions cannot be legitimized due to administrative delays or financial investments. Issuing numerous directives to counter illegal constructions, the court stressed the importance of swift corrective actions and penalizing officials at fault.

The bench, led by Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, upheld the demolition of illegal commercial developments in Meerut, underscoring the critical need for adherence to urban planning laws. This goes hand in hand with maintaining accountability among officials entrusted with these responsibilities.

The apex court's judgment detailed that builders must ensure completion certificates before transferring buildings, displaying approved plans at construction sites, and ensuring periodic official inspections. The ruling also emphasized that unauthorized constructions strain resources and are a threat to public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

