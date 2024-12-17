Supreme Court Upholds Strict Measures Against Unauthorised Constructions

In a decisive ruling, the Supreme Court declared that unauthorized constructions cannot be legitimized due to administrative delays or financial investments. Issuing numerous directives to counter illegal constructions, the court stressed the importance of swift corrective actions and penalizing officials at fault.

The bench, led by Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, upheld the demolition of illegal commercial developments in Meerut, underscoring the critical need for adherence to urban planning laws. This goes hand in hand with maintaining accountability among officials entrusted with these responsibilities.

The apex court's judgment detailed that builders must ensure completion certificates before transferring buildings, displaying approved plans at construction sites, and ensuring periodic official inspections. The ruling also emphasized that unauthorized constructions strain resources and are a threat to public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)