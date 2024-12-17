Kerala-Tamil Nadu Waste Dispute Peaks: BJP Leader's Stern Warning

In a heated accusation, BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai alleged on Tuesday that Kerala has been turning Tamil Nadu's border districts into dumping grounds for biomedical, plastic, and meat waste. He urged the DMK government to immediately address the situation to prevent further environmental degradation.

Annamalai cautioned that if the waste disposal continued, he would arrange to return the waste to Kerala. He criticized Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, accusing him of yielding the state's rights to his political allies and allowing the districts to become dumping yards for Kerala's trash.

Highlighting illegal activities, Annamalai pointed out that the DMK government ignored the illegal mineral smuggling from Tenkasi and Kanyakumari to Kerala, while permitting the state to be used as a refuse ground. Despite complaints to authorities and the Chief Minister's Special Cell, no action has been taken, he alleged, blaming the inaction on the government's tacit approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)