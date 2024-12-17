Left Menu

Kerala-Tamil Nadu Waste Dispute Peaks: BJP Leader's Stern Warning

BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai has alleged that Kerala is using Tamil Nadu's bordering districts as dumping grounds for waste. He criticized the DMK government for inaction and warned of retaliatory measures if the dumping continues. Annamalai also accused TN Chief Minister Stalin of compromising the state's rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:50 IST
In a heated accusation, BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai alleged on Tuesday that Kerala has been turning Tamil Nadu's border districts into dumping grounds for biomedical, plastic, and meat waste. He urged the DMK government to immediately address the situation to prevent further environmental degradation.

Annamalai cautioned that if the waste disposal continued, he would arrange to return the waste to Kerala. He criticized Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, accusing him of yielding the state's rights to his political allies and allowing the districts to become dumping yards for Kerala's trash.

Highlighting illegal activities, Annamalai pointed out that the DMK government ignored the illegal mineral smuggling from Tenkasi and Kanyakumari to Kerala, while permitting the state to be used as a refuse ground. Despite complaints to authorities and the Chief Minister's Special Cell, no action has been taken, he alleged, blaming the inaction on the government's tacit approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

