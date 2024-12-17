Left Menu

Contractor Arrest Sparks Corruption Scandal in Amritsar

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested a private contractor in Amritsar over corruption charges. Vikas Khanna, involved in an illicit land allotment scheme, caused significant financial losses to the state. Khanna also fraudulently secured a government tender and booth, violating numerous norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 17-12-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 22:03 IST
Contractor Arrest Sparks Corruption Scandal in Amritsar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau announced the arrest of a private contractor in Amritsar on charges of corruption. The contractor, Vikas Khanna, had been evading arrest in connection with a scandal involving advantageous land allocation.

An official spokesperson revealed that Khanna was allotted a plot significantly below the market rate in collaboration with a former chairman of the Amritsar Improvement Trust. This deal reportedly inflicted a substantial financial loss on the state's budget.

Further investigations uncovered that Khanna fraudulently registered his firm with the trust. He was awarded government contracts violating procedural norms. Additionally, accusations emerged of Khanna securing a booth under false pretenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024