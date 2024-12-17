Contractor Arrest Sparks Corruption Scandal in Amritsar

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau announced the arrest of a private contractor in Amritsar on charges of corruption. The contractor, Vikas Khanna, had been evading arrest in connection with a scandal involving advantageous land allocation.

An official spokesperson revealed that Khanna was allotted a plot significantly below the market rate in collaboration with a former chairman of the Amritsar Improvement Trust. This deal reportedly inflicted a substantial financial loss on the state's budget.

Further investigations uncovered that Khanna fraudulently registered his firm with the trust. He was awarded government contracts violating procedural norms. Additionally, accusations emerged of Khanna securing a booth under false pretenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)