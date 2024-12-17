Left Menu

Daring Heist Gone Wrong: Trio’s Bold Attempt to Rob Cops Ends in Arrest

Three individuals were arrested for allegedly attempting to rob a police team in Gurugram. The accused include Mosim Khan, Salim Khan, and Jitender. An illegal pistol and a live cartridge were seized. The incident occurred near DPG College, and all three have a history of criminal activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 17-12-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 22:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, three individuals were arrested for allegedly attempting to rob a police team at gunpoint in Gurugram, officials reported Tuesday.

Residents Mosim Khan and Salim Khan, both 23, along with Jitender, 30, were apprehended on Monday. Authorities confiscated an illegal pistol, a live cartridge, and a stick from the suspects.

According to police, the incident was reported near DPG College, Sector 72. During the confrontation, one suspect stopped the police vehicle by brandishing a torch, leading to an attempted robbery. An FIR was filed, highlighting the suspects' criminal histories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

