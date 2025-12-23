Jerai Fitness Unveils Game-Changing Buyback Offer for Gym Equipment

Jerai Fitness Limited, a prominent name in India's fitness industry, has unveiled a new Buyback Offer aimed at revolutionizing the gym landscape across the country. Beginning January 1, 2026, gym owners can exchange old equipment of any brand for significant discounts on new Jerai machines.

This initiative supports the burgeoning fitness industry, with current statistics indicating 104,000 gyms, a number poised to reach 151,000 by 2029. Jerai's offer empowers gym operators to modernize facilities, ensuring access to state-of-the-art equipment.

Network expansion is coupled with robust financial growth, as the Indian fitness market is expected to soar from Rs. 2,500 crore in 2024 to Rs. 4,600 crore by 2029. Jerai Fitness, standing strong with over three decades of experience, remains committed to enhancing fitness infrastructure nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)