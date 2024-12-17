Starlink Mystery in Manipur: Unlicensed Internet Device Found with Weapons

Security forces have uncovered a significant cache of weapons and a potentially illegal Starlink-like internet device in Manipur's Imphal East district, heightening concerns about unregulated technology presence in the strife-torn area.

Authorities confirmed the discovery during a search operation led by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles in collaboration with Manipur Police, indicating a growing crisis as the unlicensed device may suggest international involvement or influence.

Starlink's absence of an operating license in India and the cache of weapons, including sniper rifles and grenades, have prompted immediate investigations to unravel the device's origins and implications for regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)