Left Menu

Starlink Mystery in Manipur: Unlicensed Internet Device Found with Weapons

Security forces discovered a Starlink-like internet device with weapons in Imphal East district. The finding has spurred an investigation into how the device reached the conflict-ridden region, as Starlink is unlicensed in India. Spear Corps and Manipur Police revealed numerous arms recovered in the coordinated operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 23:46 IST
Starlink Mystery in Manipur: Unlicensed Internet Device Found with Weapons
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces have uncovered a significant cache of weapons and a potentially illegal Starlink-like internet device in Manipur's Imphal East district, heightening concerns about unregulated technology presence in the strife-torn area.

Authorities confirmed the discovery during a search operation led by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles in collaboration with Manipur Police, indicating a growing crisis as the unlicensed device may suggest international involvement or influence.

Starlink's absence of an operating license in India and the cache of weapons, including sniper rifles and grenades, have prompted immediate investigations to unravel the device's origins and implications for regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024