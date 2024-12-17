Starlink Mystery in Manipur: Unlicensed Internet Device Found with Weapons
Security forces discovered a Starlink-like internet device with weapons in Imphal East district. The finding has spurred an investigation into how the device reached the conflict-ridden region, as Starlink is unlicensed in India. Spear Corps and Manipur Police revealed numerous arms recovered in the coordinated operation.
- Country:
- India
Security forces have uncovered a significant cache of weapons and a potentially illegal Starlink-like internet device in Manipur's Imphal East district, heightening concerns about unregulated technology presence in the strife-torn area.
Authorities confirmed the discovery during a search operation led by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles in collaboration with Manipur Police, indicating a growing crisis as the unlicensed device may suggest international involvement or influence.
Starlink's absence of an operating license in India and the cache of weapons, including sniper rifles and grenades, have prompted immediate investigations to unravel the device's origins and implications for regional security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Putin and Lukashenko to Sign Historic Security Pact Amid Global Shifts
Weekend of Clashes: Security Forces Counter Multiple Militant Attacks in Pakistan
Security Forces Thwart Terror Threats in Kashmir: A Recap of December Operations
Vehere's Cutting-Edge AI Network Security Returns at AISS 2024
Heightened Security as Harwan Standoff Intensifies in Kashmir