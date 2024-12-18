Palestinian Families Challenge U.S. Support for Israel in Court

Palestinian families have taken legal action against the U.S. State Department, accusing it of aiding Israel's military operations in Gaza, according to a court filing revealed on Tuesday. This lawsuit highlights allegations of violations of U.S. human rights laws.

The case has been lodged in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, targeting Secretary of State Antony Blinken's alleged circumvention of U.S. human rights legislation to fund Israeli military units. These units face accusations of committing atrocities in Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Under the Leahy Laws, the U.S. is prohibited from providing military assistance to entities involved in gross human rights abuses. Global bodies like South Africa's World Court and Amnesty International have condemned Israel for alleged genocide and war crimes, charges that Israel denies.

The U.S. faces mounting criticism from human rights organizations for its unwavering support of Israel despite calls for policy change. The lawsuit particularly highlights the State Department's failure to enforce the Leahy Laws amidst the severe escalation of Israeli human rights violations since the outbreak of war in Gaza on October 7, 2023. In this conflict, Israel's military actions have reportedly resulted in over 45,000 deaths and displaced nearly the entire population of Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)