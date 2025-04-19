Left Menu

Chinese Human Rights Lawyer Lu Siwei Jailed Amid Transnational Repression Concerns

Lu Siwei, a Chinese human rights lawyer, was sentenced to 11 months in prison after a closed-door trial for 'illegally crossing the border'. Detained in Laos while en route to reunite with family in the U.S., his case underscores Beijing's transnational repression tactics, sparking international human rights concerns.

Updated: 19-04-2025 13:04 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  China

In a case that has drawn international attention, renowned Chinese human rights lawyer Lu Siwei was sentenced to 11 months in prison following a closed tribunal in Chengdu, Sichuan province. Lu, charged with 'illegally crossing the border,' was initially detained in Laos while attempting to join his family in the United States, despite having legal travel documents.

Lu, a prominent figure known for defending clients in politically sensitive cases, has faced relentless state scrutiny. Despite securing temporary release in 2023 after being extradited back to China, he was re-arrested in 2024 as authorities pursued border-crossing allegations. His ongoing legal battles have spotlighted Beijing's expanded reach in transnational repression, igniting calls for international human rights advocacy.

During his recent trial, which barred public access, Lu's defense argued for a reduced sentence based on time served, including his Lao detention. The appeal was dismissed, and he was fined 10,000 yuan. Lu's imprisonment, estimated to extend until mid-2024, signals increasing crackdowns on dissenters against the backdrop of closed legal proceedings and intimidation of supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

