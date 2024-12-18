Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

The outgoing Biden administration confidently stated that the India-US relationship remains robust, anticipating continued bipartisan support as Donald Trump assumes the presidency. The focus on cooperation in key sectors underscores a commitment to further strengthening these international ties.

Kurt Campbell, Deputy Secretary of State, emphasized recent high-level engagements, including a QUAD summit and an upcoming collaboration in space, showcasing the partnership's importance. The relationship between the two nations serves as a cornerstone of stability and development from southeast Asia to Africa.

The QUAD, originating under George W. Bush, will maintain momentum under new leadership. With shared ambitions in technology, defense, and broader economic interests, this enduring partnership aims for transformative regional and global impacts.

