Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

The Biden administration is leaving the India-US relationship in a strong position with bipartisan support expected to continue. High-level engagements, particularly within the QUAD framework, emphasize technology, defense, and space collaborations, ensuring ongoing progress and shared interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2024 05:46 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 05:46 IST
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations
  • Country:
  • United States

The outgoing Biden administration confidently stated that the India-US relationship remains robust, anticipating continued bipartisan support as Donald Trump assumes the presidency. The focus on cooperation in key sectors underscores a commitment to further strengthening these international ties.

Kurt Campbell, Deputy Secretary of State, emphasized recent high-level engagements, including a QUAD summit and an upcoming collaboration in space, showcasing the partnership's importance. The relationship between the two nations serves as a cornerstone of stability and development from southeast Asia to Africa.

The QUAD, originating under George W. Bush, will maintain momentum under new leadership. With shared ambitions in technology, defense, and broader economic interests, this enduring partnership aims for transformative regional and global impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024