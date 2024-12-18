Dr. Jitendra Singh Unveils ‘Kisan Kavach’: India’s First Anti-Pesticide Bodysuit to Protect Farmers from Toxic Exposure

In a landmark step towards safeguarding farmers, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, unveiled Kisan Kavach, India’s first anti-pesticide bodysuit, designed to protect farmers from harmful pesticide exposure. Developed by BRIC-inStem, Bengaluru, in collaboration with Sepio Health Pvt. Ltd., this innovative bodysuit is being hailed as a transformative technology in agricultural safety and aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of using science and innovation to empower the agricultural community.

Kisan Kavach is designed to address a critical health gap in India’s agricultural sector, where pesticide exposure leads to severe health risks such as respiratory illnesses, neurological damage, vision loss, and, in extreme cases, death. The washable and reusable suit, priced at an affordable ₹4,000, can last up to a year, offering an effective and durable solution to protect farmers working in pesticide-heavy environments.

The bodysuit uses advanced fabric technology that employs a covalent attachment of a nucleophile on cotton, which deactivates harmful pesticides upon contact through a nucleophilic hydrolysis mechanism. This innovation, published in the prestigious journal Nature Communications, is a pioneering scientific breakthrough with real-world benefits.

Reference: Nature Communications – https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-024-49167-3

Speaking at the event, Dr. Jitendra Singh praised the collaboration between the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and BRIC-inStem for delivering an innovation that directly impacts farmers’ lives. “Kisan Kavach is not just a product; it is a promise to our farmers that their health and safety matter as they work tirelessly to feed the nation,” he said.

Strengthening India’s Agricultural and Bioeconomy Ecosystem

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted how this initiative aligns with the government’s broader efforts to leverage science and technology for societal benefit. He noted India’s increasing focus on climate-resilient agriculture, sustainable development, and advancing the $300 billion bioeconomy target.

India has witnessed a surge in biotech startups, growing to over 8,500 companies in the past decade.

Innovations like Kisan Kavach reflect the government’s sustained commitment to improving farmers’ welfare and addressing urgent challenges through technology.

“This is not just about farmer safety but also about contributing to a more sustainable agricultural sector,” Dr. Singh said, adding that initiatives such as BioE3 biomanufacturing further bolster India’s self-reliance in biotechnology.

First Batch Distributed to Farmers

The event also marked the official distribution of the first batch of Kisan Kavach suits to farmers. Dr. Jitendra Singh assured that as production scales up, the cost of the suits will reduce, ensuring greater accessibility to India’s vast farming community. He acknowledged the 65% of India’s population engaged in agriculture, emphasizing the need for such innovations to improve their working conditions and quality of life.

Dr. Singh reiterated, “Kisan Kavach addresses an urgent need and exemplifies India’s capacity to innovate for its people, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of technology-driven solutions.”

Collaborative Efforts Behind the Innovation

The development of Kisan Kavach was made possible through significant collaboration:

BRIC-inStem, Bengaluru, led the research and technological development.

Sepio Health Pvt. Ltd. contributed to design and production.

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) facilitated the initiative under its mission to foster science-driven, society-centric innovations.

Key dignitaries at the event included:

Dr. Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology.

Dr. Maneesha Inamdar, Director, BRIC-inStem.

Dr. Alka Sharma, Scientist ‘H’ and Senior Adviser, DBT.

They lauded the collaborative spirit and scientific expertise that brought Kisan Kavach to fruition, setting a global benchmark for innovative safety solutions in agriculture.

Future Prospects and Impact

The introduction of Kisan Kavach has the potential to revolutionize farmer safety by minimizing pesticide-related health risks, enhancing agricultural productivity, and improving the well-being of farmers. The government aims to scale production, making the suits affordable and accessible across rural areas.

This innovation also positions India as a leader in agricultural safety technologies, showcasing its commitment to addressing challenges faced by farmers through cutting-edge science and technology.

The launch of Kisan Kavach represents a groundbreaking step in safeguarding farmers’ health while contributing to sustainable agriculture and innovation-driven development. By integrating advanced scientific research with practical solutions, this initiative underscores the government’s dedication to empowering Bharat’s Annadata (India’s farmers) and ensuring their safety, health, and prosperity.

“This is science for society, science for safety, and science for growth,” Dr. Jitendra Singh concluded.