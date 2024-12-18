Vietnam Embarks on Military Export Journey with International Arms Fair
Vietnam is set to display its domestically produced weapons at an international arms fair in Hanoi. The event features nearly 250 exhibitors, including top global defense companies. Vietnam, traditionally a major arms importer, aims to bolster its domestic defense industry and increase military product exports.
Vietnam is poised to present its locally manufactured weapons at an international arms fair in Hanoi this Thursday, marking a push to enhance its domestic defense industry and explore military export opportunities.
The expo will feature nearly 250 exhibitors, including leading defense companies from the U.S., Europe, Turkey, and nations with ongoing conflicts, such as Israel, Iran, Russia, and Ukraine. Historically a significant arms importer, Vietnam has heavily relied on Russian weaponry to strengthen its defense amidst regional tensions in the South China Sea.
The Vietnamese defense ministry has made it a priority to advance the local defense sector and promote military exports. Companies like state-owned Viettel will reveal items including missile defense systems and drones, as well as artillery, indicating new strategies involving foreign components being produced locally and existing discussions with countries like South Korea for further development.
