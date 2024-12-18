Kerala HC Denies Daughters' Appeal Over Communist Leader's Remains

The Kerala High Court, on Wednesday, rejected the appeals of two daughters of the late communist leader, M M Lawrence, who had sought to claim his mortal remains over the Government Medical College Hospital.

The court's decision, made by a bench consisting of Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice S Manu, quashed the appeals filed by Asha Lawrence and Sujatha Boban against a prior ruling. Their intention to appeal further in the Supreme Court was confirmed by their lawyer.

The daughters' challenge arose after a dramatic confrontation at Ernakulam town hall. Despite prior consent from Lawrence, his daughters contested their siblings' decision in court, only to face a setback with the medical evidence and legal documentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)