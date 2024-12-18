Kerala HC Denies Daughters' Appeal Over Communist Leader's Remains
The Kerala High Court rejected appeals by M M Lawrence's daughters, seeking his remains, opting instead to hand them to Government Medical College Hospital. The court dismissed their case, as Lawrence had consented prior to his death. The daughters plan to appeal to the Supreme Court.
The Kerala High Court, on Wednesday, rejected the appeals of two daughters of the late communist leader, M M Lawrence, who had sought to claim his mortal remains over the Government Medical College Hospital.
The court's decision, made by a bench consisting of Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice S Manu, quashed the appeals filed by Asha Lawrence and Sujatha Boban against a prior ruling. Their intention to appeal further in the Supreme Court was confirmed by their lawyer.
The daughters' challenge arose after a dramatic confrontation at Ernakulam town hall. Despite prior consent from Lawrence, his daughters contested their siblings' decision in court, only to face a setback with the medical evidence and legal documentation.
