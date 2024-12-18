Gauhati High Court Halts Animal Fights at Magh Bihu
The Gauhati High Court annulled the Assam government's SOP that permitted buffalo and bulbul fights during Magh Bihu festivities, declaring it violated wildlife protection laws. PETA had petitioned against the practice, citing cruelty and legal contraventions. The court instructed Assam to adhere to animal welfare laws.
The Gauhati High Court has quashed a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Assam government, which permitted buffalo and bulbul fights during the Magh Bihu festival.
The decision came after petitions by PETA India, which argued these practices violated wildlife protection laws and a previous Supreme Court ruling.
Justice Devashis Baruah highlighted that while laws could have been amended to allow such fights, the current executive order was invalid. The court demanded the state adhere strictly to animal welfare laws, setting aside the 2023 notification.
