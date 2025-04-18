Left Menu

PETA India's Earth Day Campaign: A Call to Go Vegan

PETA India launched a campaign to encourage the adoption of veganism, highlighting the environmental and ethical impacts of animal-based diets. The NGO staged a demonstration in Kochi with supporters dressed as dinosaurs to promote plant-based living. PETA advocates for reducing environmental damage and animal cruelty by eliminating animal products.

Updated: 18-04-2025 15:46 IST
PETA India's Earth Day Campaign: A Call to Go Vegan
  India

In a bid to raise awareness about the environmental impact of animal-derived foods, PETA India orchestrated a vibrant campaign ahead of Earth Day. The NGO's supporters donned inflatable dinosaur costumes in Kochi, urging residents to embrace a vegan lifestyle.

According to PETA, animal agriculture significantly contributes to environmental degradation, including pollution, habitat destruction, and high greenhouse gas emissions. The organization emphasizes that switching to a plant-based diet offers substantial benefits for the planet and animal welfare.

PETA cited research suggesting that going vegan could drastically reduce one's environmental footprint. Additionally, the campaign highlighted the health benefits of veganism and offered a free starter kit for those interested in transitioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

