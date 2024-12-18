KwaZulu-Natal Strengthens Crime-Fighting Measures Amid Rising Challenges

The KwaZulu-Natal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to public safety by unveiling new initiatives and strategies to combat crime in the province. Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli emphasized the government’s resolve during the release of the province’s second-quarter crime statistics for 2024/2025 on Tuesday.

The statistics, covering July to September 2024, showed a marginal 0.1% increase in the 17 community-reported serious crimes, with 63,666 cases reported and 20,794 arrests made. Among these, 1,428 murder cases were recorded, including 71 multiple murder incidents that affected 164 victims. Alarmingly, 186 murder victims were women, and 77 were children.

“While we have seen a decline in overall murders, rural areas and townships remain high-risk zones. Key causes of these incidents include arguments, robberies, and retaliations,” Ntuli stated.

The Inanda Police Station in Durban continues to rank among the top 10 stations for serious crimes, followed by Umlazi and Ntuzuma.

Crime Trends: Improvements and Challenges

Notable progress was made in reducing carjackings, which declined by 17.3%, as well as robberies at residential and non-residential premises. However, the province experienced a rise in cash-in-transit robberies, with 11 incidents reported compared to eight during the same period last year. Persistent crime syndicates remain a significant concern.

Bolstering Crime-Fighting Resources

Acknowledging the resource constraints faced by the South African Police Service (SAPS), Premier Ntuli announced the donation of 36 vehicles worth over R14 million to enhance police mobility across priority crime hotspots.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, lauded the initiative, stating that it would significantly strengthen efforts to address crime in the region.

Other key measures include:

Increased Police Visibility: Focused on hotspots and areas affected by factional disputes such as Nongoma, Nquthu, Loskop, and uMzimkhulu.

Border Security: Collaboration with the Border Management Authority to tighten security at ports of entry and border gates.

Joint Operations: Conducting law enforcement raids to inspect food safety in spaza shops, following reports of expired goods being sold.

Festive Season Safety Plans

As the festive season approaches, the provincial government has ramped up safety measures, including the deployment of:

656 new police constables to key stations.

198 Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) officers.

467 authorized officers and 124 metro police constables.

KZN Council Against Crime

The launch of the KwaZulu-Natal Council Against Crime (CAC) marks another major step in the fight against crime. The council will monitor crime trends and devise integrated strategies to combat criminal activities over the next five years.

Premier Ntuli stressed the importance of collaboration in ensuring safety, stating, “We wish to thank the brave men and women in law enforcement for their tireless efforts in ensuring a crime-free KwaZulu-Natal. Together, we will tackle these challenges head-on.”

Future Initiatives and Reassurances

The provincial leadership pledged to continuously innovate and strengthen crime-fighting strategies. Key upcoming measures include:

Community Policing: Increased engagement with communities to build trust and encourage information sharing.

Increased engagement with communities to build trust and encourage information sharing. Technological Integration: Exploring the use of advanced surveillance systems and data-driven crime prevention methods.

Exploring the use of advanced surveillance systems and data-driven crime prevention methods. Youth Engagement: Launching initiatives to steer youth away from criminal activities through education and employment opportunities.

As the province intensifies its efforts to maintain safety and order, residents and visitors can look forward to a safer KwaZulu-Natal during the festive season and beyond.