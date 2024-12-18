Left Menu

Supreme Court Questions Jharkhand's Probe on BJP MPs' Flight Case

The Supreme Court questioned the Jharkhand government's CID probe against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari, regarding alleged improper take-off clearance from Deoghar airport. The court reserved judgment on the challenge to the Jharkhand High Court, which had quashed the FIR for lack of prior sanction under the Aircraft Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:20 IST
Supreme Court Questions Jharkhand's Probe on BJP MPs' Flight Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday scrutinized the Jharkhand government's CID investigation against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari, who are accused of forcing air traffic control for take-off clearance at Deoghar airport.

The court, including Justices A S Oka and Manmohan, reserved its decision on the state's appeal challenging the Jharkhand High Court's eradication of the FIR initiated in March 2023 against the BJP MPs.

Question arose regarding jurisdiction under the Aircraft Act, with Justice Oka inquiring about the legal basis for CID's involvement in such cases. The bench demanded evidence supporting continuation of investigations sans prior sanction, after the High Court quashed the FIR due to this absence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024