Supreme Court Questions Jharkhand's Probe on BJP MPs' Flight Case
The Supreme Court questioned the Jharkhand government's CID probe against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari, regarding alleged improper take-off clearance from Deoghar airport. The court reserved judgment on the challenge to the Jharkhand High Court, which had quashed the FIR for lack of prior sanction under the Aircraft Act.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday scrutinized the Jharkhand government's CID investigation against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari, who are accused of forcing air traffic control for take-off clearance at Deoghar airport.
The court, including Justices A S Oka and Manmohan, reserved its decision on the state's appeal challenging the Jharkhand High Court's eradication of the FIR initiated in March 2023 against the BJP MPs.
Question arose regarding jurisdiction under the Aircraft Act, with Justice Oka inquiring about the legal basis for CID's involvement in such cases. The bench demanded evidence supporting continuation of investigations sans prior sanction, after the High Court quashed the FIR due to this absence.
