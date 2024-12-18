Unveiling Syria's Machinery of Death
Stephen Rapp, a former U.S. war crimes ambassador, uncovers mass grave sites in Syria linked to Bashar al-Assad's regime, revealing the systematic torture and execution of over 100,000 people. Evidence and testimonies highlight a state-run machinery of death operating since 2013, reminiscent of past atrocities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:38 IST
Evidence from mass grave sites in Syria has unveiled a state-run 'machinery of death' under former leader Bashar al-Assad, according to international war crimes prosecutor Stephen Rapp.
Rapp, who visited sites in Qutayfah and Najha, estimates over 100,000 people have been tortured and murdered since 2013.
The revelations have sparked calls for accountability, highlighting a dire need to preserve evidence for future trials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turmoil in Tbilisi: Torture Allegations Amid EU Protest Clashes
UN Experts Urge Saudi Arabia to Halt Executions of Egyptians Amid Growing Concerns Over Death Penalty Practices
Ex-IPS Officer Acquitted in Decades-Old Custodial Torture Case
Mamata Banerjee Condemns Minority 'Torture' in Bangladesh, Urges Peace
Report exposes systematic torture in Syrian detention facilities