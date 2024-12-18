Left Menu

Unveiling Syria's Machinery of Death

Stephen Rapp, a former U.S. war crimes ambassador, uncovers mass grave sites in Syria linked to Bashar al-Assad's regime, revealing the systematic torture and execution of over 100,000 people. Evidence and testimonies highlight a state-run machinery of death operating since 2013, reminiscent of past atrocities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:38 IST
Unveiling Syria's Machinery of Death

Evidence from mass grave sites in Syria has unveiled a state-run 'machinery of death' under former leader Bashar al-Assad, according to international war crimes prosecutor Stephen Rapp.

Rapp, who visited sites in Qutayfah and Najha, estimates over 100,000 people have been tortured and murdered since 2013.

The revelations have sparked calls for accountability, highlighting a dire need to preserve evidence for future trials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024