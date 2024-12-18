Unveiling Syria's Machinery of Death

Evidence from mass grave sites in Syria has unveiled a state-run 'machinery of death' under former leader Bashar al-Assad, according to international war crimes prosecutor Stephen Rapp.

Rapp, who visited sites in Qutayfah and Najha, estimates over 100,000 people have been tortured and murdered since 2013.

The revelations have sparked calls for accountability, highlighting a dire need to preserve evidence for future trials.

(With inputs from agencies.)