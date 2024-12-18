Inside the Fake Passport Racket: Postal Employee Arrested

A postal department employee has been arrested in Kolkata for allegedly participating in a fake passport racket, according to police reports on Wednesday. Dipankar Das, apprehended in Behala, was found with incriminating documents and official seals, including fake passports and UK visa photocopies.

Police uncovered the large-scale operation following multiple arrests in the North and South 24 Parganas districts. Samaresh Biswas, identified as the kingpin of the racket, allegedly orchestrated the creation of fake passports primarily for Bangladeshis seeking illegal identities to reside and travel abroad.

Das reportedly exploited his access to postal department materials, contributing significantly to the forgery process. The detained individuals are under police custody, with the investigation ongoing, shedding light on the widespread nature of the criminal enterprise.

(With inputs from agencies.)