INS Nirdeshak Commissioned: Boosting India's Hydrographic Capabilities and Regional Maritime Leadership

The Indian Navy commissioned INS Nirdeshak, the second ship of the Survey Vessel (Large) project, in a ceremony held at the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam. The event was presided over by Raksha Rajya Mantri (RRM), Shri Sanjay Seth, and hosted by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command. INS Nirdeshak is part of a four-ship series under construction at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, signifying India's strides in indigenous defence manufacturing.

The state-of-the-art vessel is designed for:

Hydrographic Surveys: Conducting precise mapping of oceanic terrains.

Navigational Support: Enhancing maritime safety through advanced charting.

Maritime Operations: Supporting diverse naval missions, including deep-sea exploration.

Equipped with advanced hydrographic technologies, such as:

Multi-Beam Echo Sounders and Side Scan Sonars: For high-resolution ocean floor imaging.

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) and Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs): Enabling safer and faster data collection, including wreck identification and environmental studies.

These features make INS Nirdeshak a pivotal asset for safe navigation, planning deep-sea operations, and expanding capabilities in hazardous zones.

RRM Shri Sanjay Seth Highlights Strategic Importance

During his address, Shri Sanjay Seth emphasized the critical role of survey vessels in maritime safety, regional security, and diplomatic outreach:

Maritime Diplomacy: "Survey ships are a testament to India’s commitment to aiding friendly nations without seeking returns, fostering stronger bilateral ties and long-term trade opportunities," he noted.

Hydrographic Cooperation: With foreign fleets looking to the Indian Navy for collaboration, the survey ships will further India’s role as a reliable maritime partner.

SAGAR Initiative: The vessel strengthens India's Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) vision by enabling shared maritime data, boosting regional security, and promoting environmental health.

Indigenous Excellence in Defence Manufacturing

INS Nirdeshak showcases over 80% indigenous content, underscoring India's commitment to self-reliance in defence production. The vessel’s construction was a collaborative effort, involving:

Warship Design Bureau: Indian Navy's design authority.

GRSE, L&T, and SAIL: Major industrial partners.

MSMEs: Contributing to the localization of manufacturing.

Indian Register of Shipping (IRS): Ensuring quality and compliance.

The ship’s successful commissioning exemplifies the synergy of public and private sectors in strengthening India’s maritime capabilities.

Strategic and Environmental Contributions

INS Nirdeshak will play a crucial role in:

Indian Ocean Region (IOR) Security: Enhancing maritime domain awareness and bolstering peacekeeping missions. Scientific Exploration: Supporting oceanographic research and environmental conservation. Maritime Data Sharing: Facilitating collaborations with friendly nations to ensure safer and more sustainable seas.

Path Forward

The induction of INS Nirdeshak is a significant leap toward achieving India’s vision of a robust, self-reliant maritime force. With its cutting-edge capabilities, the ship will contribute to regional stability, scientific innovation, and international maritime cooperation.

INS Nirdeshak stands as a proud symbol of India's resolve to ensure "Security and Growth for All in the Region" while charting a future of maritime excellence and sustainability.