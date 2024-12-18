DPWI Opens 24 State-Owned Properties for Public and Private Proposals to Drive Job Creation and Economic Growth

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) has officially released 24 underutilised state-owned properties across South Africa for requests for proposals (RFPs) from both public and private entities. This initiative follows the historic signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, KwaZulu-Natal MEC Martin Meyer, and eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba, aiming to maximize the use of public assets for the greater good of the country.

Historically, the state has retained valuable properties that have served little or no purpose, but this move marks a significant shift in policy. Previously underutilized or vacant properties, some of which have been standing empty for years, are now being considered for revitalization, redevelopment, or repurposing. This shift is intended to address the growing demand for effective use of public assets while contributing to economic growth, job creation, and community development.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the DPWI confirmed that the release of these properties represents Phase One of the new program. Private and public entities are invited to submit proposals on how the properties can be repurposed to benefit communities and contribute to sustainable development. The deadline for submitting proposals is March 13, 2025.

Inviting Public and Private Sector Collaboration

Minister Macpherson emphasized that this program represents a “major milestone” for the department in the 7th Administration. He said the initiative opens the door for both public and private sector players to contribute innovative ideas on how these properties can be transformed into assets that serve the public interest.

The department is seeking proposals that will address several key objectives, including job creation, economic growth, and the revitalization of communities. After the March deadline, all proposals will be carefully evaluated to assess their feasibility. Based on the outcomes, the process could lead to long-term leases, public-private partnerships, or even the sale of some assets.

“We believe these properties can act as catalysts for investment and job creation through their redevelopment. This initiative is part of our broader vision to repurpose underutilized properties across the country, and we hope to make this a model for future projects,” Minister Macpherson stated.

Expansion Plans and Future Collaborations

The DPWI has plans to extend this initiative beyond the current 24 properties. If this round proves successful, more state-owned properties will be identified and released for future requests for proposals. The department is also in talks with other metropolitan municipalities in Gauteng and the Western Cape to replicate this process, expanding the program across multiple regions of the country.

In addition to the national effort, the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality and the provincial DPWI are undertaking similar projects with the underutilized properties they control, further reinforcing the broader impact of this initiative on the national level.

Fostering Partnerships for Sustainable Development

Minister Macpherson also acknowledged the collaborative efforts between the DPWI, local municipalities, and provincial governments, which have made this ambitious project a reality. He commended the Property Management Trading Entity team, led by Mr. Siza Sibande, for their tireless work in ensuring the success of the project.

“Our partnership with local and provincial governments is charting a new course for how state-owned properties can serve the people of South Africa. We are committed to ensuring that these properties benefit the nation and play a key role in fostering sustainable growth and community development,” the Minister added.

Conclusion

This initiative represents a progressive step towards harnessing the potential of South Africa’s public assets for the greater good. By transforming underutilized properties into valuable community assets, the government aims to tackle urban decay, promote economic opportunities, and improve the quality of life for residents nationwide. The DPWI’s call for proposals opens a new chapter in the management of state-owned properties and sets the stage for collaborative efforts between public and private entities in reshaping South Africa’s urban landscape.