Governor's Call to Amend Vice Chancellor Selection Process Sparks Controversy in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi urged the state government to withdraw its notification on appointing a vice chancellor for a state university, asserting it violated Supreme Court guidelines. As chancellor, Ravi formed a search committee in line with regulations, which were ignored by the state, necessitating a revised notification.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has called on the state government to rescind an issued notification regarding the appointment of a vice chancellor for a state-run university. The governor contends this notification contravenes established guidelines by the Supreme Court.
In his role as the chancellor of Annamalai University, Governor Ravi constituted a search committee in line with the Annamalai University Act and UGC Regulations, 2018. This search panel included representatives from the chancellor, the university syndicate, and a nominee from the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman, adhering strictly to statutory requirements.
However, the state's issued notification excluded the UGC chairman's nominee, resulting in a departure from the Supreme Court's mandates. The governor has urged the Tamil Nadu government to retract the invalid notification and issue a compliant one, with all necessary inclusions, to uphold legal and regulatory standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
