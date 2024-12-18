Left Menu

Governor's Call to Amend Vice Chancellor Selection Process Sparks Controversy in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi urged the state government to withdraw its notification on appointing a vice chancellor for a state university, asserting it violated Supreme Court guidelines. As chancellor, Ravi formed a search committee in line with regulations, which were ignored by the state, necessitating a revised notification.

Updated: 18-12-2024 19:13 IST
In a significant development, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has called on the state government to rescind an issued notification regarding the appointment of a vice chancellor for a state-run university. The governor contends this notification contravenes established guidelines by the Supreme Court.

In his role as the chancellor of Annamalai University, Governor Ravi constituted a search committee in line with the Annamalai University Act and UGC Regulations, 2018. This search panel included representatives from the chancellor, the university syndicate, and a nominee from the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman, adhering strictly to statutory requirements.

However, the state's issued notification excluded the UGC chairman's nominee, resulting in a departure from the Supreme Court's mandates. The governor has urged the Tamil Nadu government to retract the invalid notification and issue a compliant one, with all necessary inclusions, to uphold legal and regulatory standards.

