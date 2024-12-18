Dweep Diksha Dialogue: Building Resilience Against Disasters

The Andaman and Nicobar Command is set to host the second annual Dweep Diksha Dialogue at Sri Vijayapuram on December 19 and 20. This year's event marks the 20th anniversary of the devastation caused by the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami, which claimed approximately 2.28 lakh lives across 14 countries, including significant casualties in India's littoral regions.

The theme for this year's seminar, '2004 Tsunami: Lessons and Prospects for the Indian Ocean Region (IOR),' highlights the importance of collaborative disaster response protocols across the region. Representatives from numerous nations including Maldives, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and others, alongside delegations from the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Working Group, will convene to discuss strategies for disaster preparedness and response efficiency.

According to a senior ANC official, the dialogue aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's SAGAR initiative, emphasizing regional cooperation and disaster readiness. The event aims to strengthen India's leadership in comprehensive disaster management across the Indian Ocean Region, reinforcing humanitarian efforts and international partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)