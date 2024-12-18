Teenager Faces Trial: A Nation in Shock

Axel Rudakubana, an 18-year-old, has been implicated in a series of grave crimes, including the murder of three young girls in northern England. The incidents, which took place in July, have left the nation reeling and sparked widespread unrest.

The pleas of not guilty were submitted on his behalf as Rudakubana remained silent in Liverpool Crown Court. Alongside the murder charges, he is accused of ten counts of attempted murder, manufacturing the lethal poison ricin, and possessing an al Qaeda training manual.

The trial is set to commence in January, where the defense and prosecution will present their cases in this closely-watched affair that has garnered national attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)