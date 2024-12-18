Left Menu

Teenager Faces Trial: A Nation in Shock

Axel Rudakubana, an 18-year-old British teenager, faces charges of murdering three young girls and other serious offenses. He pleaded not guilty as entered on his behalf, amidst a national uproar. The trial, scheduled for January, includes attempted murder, poison production, and possession of terrorism-related materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:00 IST
Axel Rudakubana, an 18-year-old, has been implicated in a series of grave crimes, including the murder of three young girls in northern England. The incidents, which took place in July, have left the nation reeling and sparked widespread unrest.

The pleas of not guilty were submitted on his behalf as Rudakubana remained silent in Liverpool Crown Court. Alongside the murder charges, he is accused of ten counts of attempted murder, manufacturing the lethal poison ricin, and possessing an al Qaeda training manual.

The trial is set to commence in January, where the defense and prosecution will present their cases in this closely-watched affair that has garnered national attention.

