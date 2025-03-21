Left Menu

British Man Jailed for Nearly 40 Years Over Planned Air Force Base Bombing

Mohammad Farooq, inspired by Islamic State and radicalized online, was sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison. He planned to attack an English air force base using a homemade bomb with explosives from fireworks. Unable to access the base, he targeted Leeds’ St. James’s Hospital.

A British man, attempting to attack an air force base in northern England with a homemade bomb concocted from fireworks, was sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison. Mohammad Farooq, 29, influenced by the Islamic State and radicalized online, was thwarted before carrying out his deadly plan.

Farooq was arrested in January 2023 outside St. James's Hospital in Leeds, where he had worked as a student nurse. He was found guilty last July of preparing acts of terrorism and had admitted to possessing an explosive substance with intent to endanger life. The arrest occurred when Farooq was discovered with nearly 10 kg of explosives, derived from fireworks.

Initially targeting RAF Menwith Hill, a highly secured Royal Air Force base in North Yorkshire, Farooq switched to a softer target after realizing the base's security would hinder his plan. The judge noted the proximity to a potentially catastrophic attack on innocent lives, warranting the severe penalty.

