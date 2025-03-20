Left Menu

British Diplomacy and Business Synergy: A New Era

David Lammy, the UK's foreign minister, focuses on forging strong ties between British diplomacy and international businesses to stimulate economic growth. Announcing new initiatives, including a Geopolitical Impact Unit, he highlights the need for a cultural shift in the FCDO to equally prioritize business and diplomacy.

British diplomacy is set to increasingly partner with international business, as Foreign Minister David Lammy emphasizes in his upcoming speech to London business leaders. Lammy is expected to unveil new initiatives designed to bolster economic growth, as previewed by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Among these initiatives is the creation of a Geopolitical Impact Unit aimed at providing insights for companies engaged in international trade. Lammy will also address the resurgence of tariffs, particularly noting Britain's hopes to avoid the impact of tariffs imposed by U.S. policy on long-standing allies.

In his speech, Lammy will stress the importance of bridging the gap between government officials and the business community, advocating for a cultural change within the FCDO. This change includes proposals for staff exchanges with major companies to enhance mutual understanding between business and diplomacy.

