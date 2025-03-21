Left Menu

British Stock Markets Wobble Amid Tariff Fears and Heathrow Shutdown

British stocks ended lower due to concerns over U.S. tariff policies and a temporary shutdown of Heathrow Airport. FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 showed mixed weekly results. Key influences included global central bank decisions and U.S. economic policies. Notable stock losses were seen in travel, leisure, and fashion sectors.

British stocks took a hit on Friday, closing lower as fears about the economic impacts of the U.S. tariff policy intensified and the temporary shutdown of Heathrow Airport further pressured travel-related stocks.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index dropped by 0.6%, while the FTSE 250 mid-cap index saw a steeper decline of 0.9%. However, on a positive note, the FTSE 100 recorded a weekly gain of 0.3%, and the FTSE 250 snapped a losing streak by rising 0.5%.

The week was marked by global central bank decisions, with concerns over U.S. policies driving sentiments. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell highlighted potential economic slowdowns due to tariffs, although President Trump signaled possible tariff flexibility. British Airways owner IAG and other travel stocks faced significant setbacks due to the Heathrow shutdown but recovered slightly after an announcement of reopening.

