China-India Talks Signal Progress in Border Dispute Resolution

In an effort to ease longstanding tensions, China and India conducted their first formal talks in five years on Wednesday, with high-ranking officials emphasizing the need for mutually acceptable solutions to their border dispute.

The Beijing meeting saw Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval build on a pact made two months ago to reduce military tensions in the contested region. China's foreign ministry reported Wang's call for candid communication and increased collaboration between the two nations.

Both parties reiterated their commitment to achieving a fair resolution and enhancing border management to ensure peace in the area, marking a significant step since their last in-depth discussions in late 2019. The meeting laid groundwork following an October agreement for troop disengagement at specific conflict points.

(With inputs from agencies.)