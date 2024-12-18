PMLA Court Acknowledges Charges Against UNLF Members

A special PMLA court in Delhi has acknowledged a chargesheet alleging money laundering activities by members of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), a banned Manipur-based terrorist organization, as per recent reports. The Enforcement Directorate filed the charges against two arrested cadres, Thokchom Gyaneshor and Laimayum Anand Sharma.

The chargesheet, submitted on December 12, highlights ongoing investigations into a trans-national conspiracy orchestrated by Myanmar-based leadership of northeastern terror groups aiming to destabilize Manipur. The UNLF, through its armed wing Manipur People's Army (MPA), allegedly sought independence from India since its establishment in 1964, according to the chargesheet.

Funds gathered through illegal toll collection and extortion were reportedly used for recruitment, training, and logistics. The Enforcement Directorate claims seized digital devices reveal active involvement in fundraising, budget preparation, and illegal arms acquisition. Both accused remain in judicial custody post their October 16 arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)