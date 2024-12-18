Left Menu

PMLA Court Acknowledges Charges Against UNLF Members

A special PMLA court has acknowledged a money laundering chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against two members of the United National Liberation Front. Arrested cadres Thokchom Gyaneshor and Laimayum Anand Sharma are in judicial custody. This case relates to a trans-national conspiracy targeting Manipur's stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:38 IST
PMLA Court Acknowledges Charges Against UNLF Members
  • Country:
  • India

A special PMLA court in Delhi has acknowledged a chargesheet alleging money laundering activities by members of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), a banned Manipur-based terrorist organization, as per recent reports. The Enforcement Directorate filed the charges against two arrested cadres, Thokchom Gyaneshor and Laimayum Anand Sharma.

The chargesheet, submitted on December 12, highlights ongoing investigations into a trans-national conspiracy orchestrated by Myanmar-based leadership of northeastern terror groups aiming to destabilize Manipur. The UNLF, through its armed wing Manipur People's Army (MPA), allegedly sought independence from India since its establishment in 1964, according to the chargesheet.

Funds gathered through illegal toll collection and extortion were reportedly used for recruitment, training, and logistics. The Enforcement Directorate claims seized digital devices reveal active involvement in fundraising, budget preparation, and illegal arms acquisition. Both accused remain in judicial custody post their October 16 arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024