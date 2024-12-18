Rejected Proposal Sparks Fiery Retaliation in Odisha

In a shocking incident from Odisha's Bhadrak district, a jilted lover allegedly set his girlfriend's house ablaze following her refusal to accept his marriage proposal, according to local police.

Identified as Jyoti Ranjan Das, the accused reportedly committed the act at Anandpur village in Dhamnagar block. He is currently at large, with authorities actively searching for him. Thankfully, no one was injured, though the fire destroyed property worth Rs 15 lakh including gold jewelry and essential documents.

The victim reported escalating threats from Das, including blackmail with private images and coercion attempts. Authorities are under pressure to capture Das, as his actions have sparked fear of further violence among the victim's family.

