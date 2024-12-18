Left Menu

Swift Dance Tragedy: Teen's Silent Defense as Riots Erupt

Axel Rudakubana, 18, faces murder and attempted murder charges after a deadly stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in England. His silence in court coincides with far-right fueled riots sparked by his false identification as an asylum seeker. The trial is set for January 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:55 IST
Swift Dance Tragedy: Teen's Silent Defense as Riots Erupt
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Axel Rudakubana, the 18-year-old charged in a fatal stabbing incident at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in England, maintained his silence during a recent court appearance. The court entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder.

The attack occurred at a dance and yoga studio in Southport, leading to nationwide unrest in England and Northern Ireland, catalyzed by far-right extremists' false claims labeling Rudakubana as an asylum seeker. The violence resulted in over 1,200 arrests and severe injuries to more than 300 officers.

The failure of police to anticipate the widespread disorder was subject to criticism in a recent report. While Rudakubana was additionally charged with producing ricin and possessing terrorist-related materials, authorities have yet to establish a motive, leaving the terrorism classification unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024