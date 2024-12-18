Left Menu

Cautious Progress: U.S.-China Cooperation on Fentanyl Crisis

The incoming Trump administration is urged to maintain progress on U.S.-China cooperation to tackle the fentanyl crisis. China, the main producer of precursors used by Mexican cartels, has been collaborating since Biden's meeting with Xi Jinping in November. A tariff on Chinese goods is proposed to maintain pressure.

Updated: 18-12-2024 22:56 IST
The head of the White House's drug-control policy emphasized the importance of continuing progress on the U.S.-China cooperation in combating the fentanyl crisis, despite an upcoming change in administration. The synthetic opioid, primarily manufactured with Chinese-produced precursors, is responsible for many American deaths annually.

Since President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping's meeting in November, China has taken significant strides, including shutting down websites selling precursors, arresting key players, and categorizing over 50 controlled substances. These actions have directly impacted the reduction in U.S. fentanyl-related deaths.

As speculation rises over Trump's proposed tariffs on Chinese goods, White House official Rahul Gupta stresses maintaining pressure while acknowledging progress. Concurrently, U.S. legislators are preparing bills targetting China's role in the crisis to further disrupt trafficking and potentially impose sanctions on Chinese entities.

