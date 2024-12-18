Cautious Progress: U.S.-China Cooperation on Fentanyl Crisis

The head of the White House's drug-control policy emphasized the importance of continuing progress on the U.S.-China cooperation in combating the fentanyl crisis, despite an upcoming change in administration. The synthetic opioid, primarily manufactured with Chinese-produced precursors, is responsible for many American deaths annually.

Since President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping's meeting in November, China has taken significant strides, including shutting down websites selling precursors, arresting key players, and categorizing over 50 controlled substances. These actions have directly impacted the reduction in U.S. fentanyl-related deaths.

As speculation rises over Trump's proposed tariffs on Chinese goods, White House official Rahul Gupta stresses maintaining pressure while acknowledging progress. Concurrently, U.S. legislators are preparing bills targetting China's role in the crisis to further disrupt trafficking and potentially impose sanctions on Chinese entities.

