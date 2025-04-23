Left Menu

Fentanyl Faces and Trade Tensions: U.S.-China Battles Over Opioid Crisis

Negotiations between the U.S. and China focus on tackling the fentanyl crisis amid a trade war, with inefficiencies in discussions and proposals leading to frustrations in the Trump administration. Both nations exchange intelligence, though resolution efforts remain stagnant, highlighting differences in diplomatic priorities regarding synthetic opioids.

Updated: 23-04-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:23 IST
Talks between the United States and China persist as both nations strive to address the fentanyl crisis, a pressing concern amidst their ongoing trade tensions.

Despite exchanging intelligence on traffickers, the discussions have been fraught with challenges, primarily due to what American negotiators see as inadequate proposals from Beijing.

In response, the Trump administration considers punitive measures to push China towards more decisive action, reflecting the urgency of tackling the epidemic responsible for numerous overdose deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

