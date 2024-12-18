Left Menu

Maharashtra Government Targets Misuse of House Rent Allowance

The Maharashtra government plans to eliminate HRA for employees not residing at assigned transfer locations. The proposed bill aims to curb long-distance commuting and ensure resource accountability, also recommending transfer of government employees, like doctors, every three years, reflecting central government policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 18-12-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 23:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government is taking steps to curb the misuse of House Rent Allowance (HRA) by state employees, as announced by cabinet minister Shambhuraj Desai in the legislative council on Wednesday. The focus is on employees who choose to commute long distances instead of residing at their designated transfer locations.

During discussions on the Regulation of Transfers and Prevention of Delays in Performing Government Duties (Amendment) Bill, the state revealed plans to withdraw HRA for these employees. The amendment also proposes transferring government employees, particularly doctors, every three years, aligning with central government practices.

Concerns were raised about medical professionals in government hospitals working part-time and engaging in private practice. Minister Desai emphasized the need for accountability and the wise use of public resources, supporting the bill's intended reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

