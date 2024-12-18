Maharashtra Government Targets Misuse of House Rent Allowance

The Maharashtra government is taking steps to curb the misuse of House Rent Allowance (HRA) by state employees, as announced by cabinet minister Shambhuraj Desai in the legislative council on Wednesday. The focus is on employees who choose to commute long distances instead of residing at their designated transfer locations.

During discussions on the Regulation of Transfers and Prevention of Delays in Performing Government Duties (Amendment) Bill, the state revealed plans to withdraw HRA for these employees. The amendment also proposes transferring government employees, particularly doctors, every three years, aligning with central government practices.

Concerns were raised about medical professionals in government hospitals working part-time and engaging in private practice. Minister Desai emphasized the need for accountability and the wise use of public resources, supporting the bill's intended reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)