Tragic Maritime Collision Off Mumbai Coast: 13 Dead, 99 Rescued

A tragic boat accident off Mumbai's coast resulted in 13 deaths and 99 rescues. A Navy craft crashed into a ferry, leading to the mishap. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia payments for victims' families, while rescue efforts involved Naval, Coast Guard, and Marine Police resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 23:58 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 23:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic maritime collision occurred off the coast of Mumbai, leading to the loss of 13 lives after a Navy craft undergoing trials crashed into a passenger ferry. The incident occurred Wednesday, causing widespread concern and immediate response from authorities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for each victim's family. He also stated that those injured would receive Rs 50,000. The mishap has sparked a significant search and rescue effort.

The rescue operation, coordinated by the Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Police, involved multiple naval and civil craft. Survivors have been transferred to nearby hospitals. Among the deceased were a Naval personnel and two individuals from the Original Equipment Manufacturer on board the Navy craft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

