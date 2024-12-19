Left Menu

Gangster's Extortion Warning Bomb Scare: Four Arrested

Four individuals have been arrested following bomb attacks outside clubs in Sector 29, linked to gangsters demanding extortion money. Sachin, a suspect from Meerut, was arrested at the scene. Gangster Rohit Godara claimed responsibility for the explosions, which led to further arrests and ongoing investigations.

Gangster's Extortion Warning Bomb Scare: Four Arrested
In a shocking development, four individuals, including a man named Sachin from Meerut, have been apprehended in connection with crude bomb attacks outside two clubs in Sector 29. The incidents, which stirred public concern, have been linked to gangster activity demanding extortion money.

Police revealed that after the arrest of Sachin on December 10, notorious gangster Rohit Godara claimed responsibility for orchestrating the blasts in both Chandigarh and Gurugram. The blasts were reportedly meant as a warning against non-payment of extortion money, escalating tension within the community.

Following these incidents, the police conducted thorough interrogations, placing the suspects under judicial custody after their remand periods concluded. Further investigation is ongoing as law enforcement delves deeper into this extortion case, according to ACP Crime Varun Dahiya.

