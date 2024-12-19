Gangster's Extortion Warning Bomb Scare: Four Arrested

In a shocking development, four individuals, including a man named Sachin from Meerut, have been apprehended in connection with crude bomb attacks outside two clubs in Sector 29. The incidents, which stirred public concern, have been linked to gangster activity demanding extortion money.

Police revealed that after the arrest of Sachin on December 10, notorious gangster Rohit Godara claimed responsibility for orchestrating the blasts in both Chandigarh and Gurugram. The blasts were reportedly meant as a warning against non-payment of extortion money, escalating tension within the community.

Following these incidents, the police conducted thorough interrogations, placing the suspects under judicial custody after their remand periods concluded. Further investigation is ongoing as law enforcement delves deeper into this extortion case, according to ACP Crime Varun Dahiya.

(With inputs from agencies.)