Moscow has heightened its assault on Ukrainian forces attempting to maintain an enclave in Russia's Kursk region, while also ramping up pressure in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, according to Ukraine's top military commander.

Four years into the conflict, Ukrainian troops are fatigued and outnumbered along the expansive frontline. Oleksandr Syrskyi reported Russia's utilization of North Korean troops, who have suffered significant casualties in the region.

As fighting intensifies, particularly in the eastern Donetsk area, Russian forces continue to advance rapidly, capturing strategic locations crucial for Ukraine's defense. This development comes as international negotiations and diplomatic efforts become increasingly urgent.

