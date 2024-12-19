Left Menu

Urgent Call for Action: Sanctions Urged Against Bangladesh for Human Rights Violations

An influential American Congressman has called for US sanctions against those responsible for escalating human rights violations in Bangladesh. The country has seen political violence surge since the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in July. Minority groups, especially Hindus, continue to face severe persecution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2024 06:03 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 06:03 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

An influential American Congressman has urged the US Departments of Treasury and State to impose sanctions on individuals responsible for human rights violations in Bangladesh. The call follows a spike in political violence since the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Since July, Bangladesh has been embroiled in turmoil, with minorities such as Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians suffering violent acts. Congressman Shri Thanedar emphasized the urgency in addressing these crises in a speech at the US Capitol, attended by Hindu Americans.

The Congressman cited the recent vandalism of Hindu temples as evidence of ongoing persecution. Meanwhile, efforts to establish a new government under Prime Minister Muhammad Yunus aim to restore stability, despite concerns about its effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

