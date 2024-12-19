Drone Strikes Ignite Fires at Russian Oil Refinery
A Ukrainian drone attack ignited a fire at the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia's Rostov region. This marks the second such incident within six months at the facility. Governor Yuri Slyusar reported the attack, and emergency crews were dispatched to address the situation as casualty details are awaited.
A night-time drone attack attributed to Ukrainian forces has set off a blaze at the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery, located in Russia's southern Rostov region. This incident marks the second assault on this facility within half a year.
Reporting the event via the Telegram messaging app, Governor Yuri Slyusar confirmed that emergency and rescue teams were promptly deployed to the site to control the situation. Details about any potential casualties are yet to be determined.
The refinery, which suffered a similar drone strike last June, saw its production halted for two months as a result of the disruption.
