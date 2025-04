Bharti Airtel Secures Strategic Spectrum Rights from Adani Data Networks

In a strategic move, Bharti Airtel, together with its subsidiary Bharti Hexacom Limited, is positioned to secure the entire 400 MHz spectrum from Adani Data Networks.

The Adani Data Networks had procured this 400 MHz spectrum within the 26 gigahertz band during a 2022 auction for approximately Rs 212 crore.

The acquisition grants Bharti Airtel rights in Gujarat, Mumbai, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, reflecting a significant expansion in spectrum assets.

