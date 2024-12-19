Political Turmoil in South Korea: Yoon's Downfall and Global Implications

In an unexpected political twist, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, leading to his impeachment and leaving international allies blindsided. His tough foreign policy stance, praised in Western circles, now faces scrutiny as potential political shifts loom on the horizon.

Yoon's downslide began with internal political tensions in South Korea, which Western diplomats seemingly underestimated. His martial law declaration shocked many, reminiscent of Korea's authoritarian past, and stirred widespread domestic and international criticism.

The impeachment of President Yoon may bring a return of the political left in South Korea, with implications for U.S. and Japan relations. The West now hopes for a successor who can uphold democratic ideals while navigating the complex regional politics of Northeast Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)