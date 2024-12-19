Amazon Workers Strike in Pivotal Holiday Season Dispute
Thousands of Amazon.com workers plan to strike on Thursday, seeking better wages and work conditions after failed negotiations. The strike involves Teamsters-represented workers across several U.S. locations. This could disrupt Amazon's operations during the busy holiday season. The union had given Amazon a deadline to start talks, leading to this industrial action.
Thousands of Amazon workers are set to strike starting Thursday at 6 a.m., potentially disrupting the retailer's operations during the critical pre-Christmas rush. The move comes after the company failed to engage in negotiations, according to union officials.
Unionized employees from New York City, Skokie, Illinois, Atlanta, San Francisco, and southern California are expected to join the picket lines. These workers, represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, are demanding contracts for improved wages and working conditions. The union claims about 10,000 Amazon workers across 10 U.S. facilities are participating, accounting for around 1% of the company's hourly workforce.
Amazon's capability to fulfill holiday orders could be significantly impacted. However, in areas like New York City, the company's extensive network of warehouses and delivery depots might mitigate potential delays. Amazon has yet to respond to requests for comments. The union had set a Sunday deadline for negotiations, prompting the authorization of this strike with picket lines at hundreds of Amazon facilities nationwide.
